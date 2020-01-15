River runner ‘picked on’ in slippery police chase

David Scott Jones claimed he was "picked on" when police were called on him at Picnic Point in December.

A MAN who led police on a wild chase through a river claimed he was picked on before making his attempted getaway with a rum bottle in his hand.

David Scott Jones, 54, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the first time since the attempted escape from police through Maroochy River on December 29.

Police released footage of Jones allegedly jumping into the water at Picnic Point about 7pm.

Fearing for his safety, officers followed the man into the water and damaged some of their equipment.

Police released footage of a man being arrested after he led police on a chase through Maroochy River in December.

Onlookers on jetskis and a boat watched the scenario unfold and helped police on board to reach the man.

A group of kayakers also pitched in to lend a hand.

Jones has been charged with public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

The Mooloolaba man spoke to media outside court after adjourning his matter, saying he believed he was picked on because he was weak.

"I had my expensive bike stolen and phone stolen," he said.

Jones said he was drinking at a friend's house before arriving at Cotton Tree.

He couldn't remember how many drinks he had before the ordeal, but said he stopped drinking before police arrived.

The man, allegedly Jones, can be seen in the footage running away from police with a bottle of rum in his hand.

Jones claimed he was hit over the head with a paddle during the incident.

"They were just picking on the old guy. I don't know what I was doing wrong … disturbing their perfect Picnic Point picnic," he said.

Jones said he would not fight the charges and would appear back at court on February 11.

"Everybody's word is much higher than my word," he said.