The Balonne River peaked in St George at 12.22m yesterday.
River hits peak as town prepares for mozzies

Ellen Ransley
27th Feb 2020 11:37 AM

HOUSES in St George have escaped inundation after the Balonne River peaked at 12.22m this morning, as the flooded region prepares for the aftermath.

Balonne Shire mayor and Local Disaster Management Chairman Richard Marsh said although water had impacted some properties, it had not entered any houses in Albert St.

“The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that the peak has been reached and the river will remain high over the weekend,” he said.

“The river level will be above the height of the bridge for a number of days, and residents are urged to obey all road rules while driving around town.

“Ergon has advised that they will be inspecting properties this morning to see which homes can be reconnected.”

Cr Marsh said police had issued a number of infringement notices and fines to locals.

“That is very disappointing, but on the whole the police have commended the community for their positive outlook,” he said.

“Police will continue to have an increased presence to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors. They will continue enforcement actions on those who deliberately disregard the road rules.”

St George State Emergency Services are working on resupply plans for Dirranbandi, and help was on it’s way to Bollon.

“A crew is currently on their way to Bollon, via boat and road, with medical and food supplies,” he said.

“They are also carrying a supply of mosquito repellent for the town.

“Council will commence a fogging program to combat outbreaks of mosquitoes and sandflies. The St George State High School has sent a letter home to parents regarding the use of repellents.”

For more information listen to ABC local radio or visit www.bom.gov.au; and/or www.sunwater.com.au. For flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500. For local road closures visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/ or phone 13 19 40. Dial triple-0 in an emergency.

