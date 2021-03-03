Rising spin star earns Sheffield Shield call up

Young Victorian spinner Joe Medew-Ewen is on the verge of a Sheffield Shield debut with South Australia after racking up outrageous numbers this season.

Spin young gun Joe Medew-Ewen's scintillating form as earned him a Sheffield Shield call-up with South Australia.

The left-armer has been named in the Redbacks' 12-man squad for the clash against NSW at Adelaide Oval, starting on Saturday.

If named he'll be the second Victorian spinner to debut for South Australia in as many weeks after Peter Hatzoglou stepped out in the Marsh Cup one-day competition.

Medew-Ewen started the season with South Australian Premier Cricket outfit Port Adelaide due to Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown and immediately caught the eye of Redbacks selectors.

He starred for Northcote in 2019-20, claiming 33 wickets as the Dragons reached the preliminary final before the season was called off.

Since linking up with the Magpies he's bagged a staggering 39 scalps, including the second most in Premier Cricket with 26, at an average of 21.79.

A young Joe Medew-Ewen on debut for Northcote. Picture: Arj Giese.

The wrist spinner has also impressed for South Australia's Second XI.

He took 6-95 on debut against Tasmania, including the wicket of former Test batsman Alex Doolan, and 3-36 in the second innings against ACT/NSW Country.

It's a long way from Port Fairy but Medew-Ewen has taken every step in his stride.

Northcote coach Steve Taylor said there was no harder worker than Medew-Ewen during his time at Bill Lawry Oval.

"It's an exciting time for Joe, we're all rapt for him," Taylor said.

"He's got a special skill set with his craft and there's no harder craft in cricket than left-hand wrist spin.

"I haven't seen too many work harder since he came down from Port Fairy, he spent a couple of years in the UK, and now he's reaping the rewards.

"I spoke to him before and just told him 'you don't get too many of these opportunities without working hard' and how proud the entire club is of him."

If Medew-Ewen is named in South Australia's final XI he will join former teammate Matt Short as current Northcote players to have played Sheffield Shield.

Former Dragon Marcus Stoinis represented Victoria at Shield level before returning to Western Australia.

Originally published as Rising spin star earns Sheffield Shield call up