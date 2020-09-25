Menu
A young man died in a crash at Cecil Plains.
News

‘RIP mate’ Cecil Plains crash victim remember

Michael Nolan
25th Sep 2020 11:07 AM
THE friends of Justin Sinclair have spoken of their shock after losing the young man to a single-vehicle traffic crash.

The 31-year-old St George man died about 7km west of Cecil Plains, after he crashed on Cecil Plains-Moonie Rd.

“Rip mate, you will be missed by everyone,” Jazzie Walker said.

“I hope you’re up there reuniting with your dog and all your loved ones,” Tiffiny Kajewski said.

Mr Sinclair was the driver and sole occupant of the 4WD.

His vehicle left the road about 11am and rolled.

Cecil Plains Senior Constable Matthew attended the crash and said the tragedy was a timely reminder for motorists to slow down and drive carefully.

“It was in the Dunmore Forest area, there was a slight right-hand bend, it appears the driver has come off the left-hand side and hit a cement culvert on a driveway,” he said.

“On country roads there are no lights, we have animals all over the place and the later it is the more fatigued we are.

“Even the locals need to think about how they drive.

“Things can go bad fast.”

The Dalby Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the crash.

