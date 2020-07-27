‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

Courtney Smith 20yrs from Emerald has been identified as one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast yesterday (25/7/2020) Picture Facebook

TRIBUTES have begun to flow for a talented former Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student tragically killed in a crash at the Gold Coast at the weekend.

Emerald woman Courtney Smith, 20, was one of four young university students who died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd amid heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

The four university students, three women and one man, were visiting the area on holiday when the driver reportedly lost control and collided with an oncoming ute.

Ms Smith tragically died, along with Deeragun resident Lochlan Parker, 20, Katrina McKeogh, 21 of Mount Louisa and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22, from Brisbane.

News of Ms Smith's passing has shocked the wider Central Queensland community with the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Old Girls Association sharing a sombre message on Sunday evening.

"Rest in Peace Courtney Smith, far too young to be taken from us," the Association shared to social media.

The post sparked an outpouring of support, with Tania Jackson posting 'RIP beautiful girl' and Karen Jessup sharing 'deepest sympathy to all'.

Warwick An Karlee Kyle said 'thoughts go out to her family' and Taz Ariel said 'condolences to the family'.

Ms Smith was an extremely talented student and during her time at RGGS, she excelled across many subjects.

In 2017, The Morning Bulletin reported on Ms Smith's achievement of winning the Independent Education Union Non-Fiction Writing Prize.

Ms Smith said at the time she had a love of writing and aspired to complete a Bachelor of Medicine or Surgery at James Cook University.

She was also selected to interview Nobel Laureate Takaaki Kajita and ask him his thoughts about dark matter after winning a STEM competition and attending the Physics Congress in Brisbane.

Ms Smith was also part of the RGGS's music program.

It is understood Ms Smith graduated from JCU in 2019 before commencing study at Queensland University of Technology in late 2019.