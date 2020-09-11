Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
29/08/2017 Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques with the latest tender of the mining company's valuable Argyle pink diamonds, photographed in Perth. pic Colin Murty The Australian
29/08/2017 Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques with the latest tender of the mining company's valuable Argyle pink diamonds, photographed in Perth. pic Colin Murty The Australian
News

Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Sep 2020 9:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE EXECUTIVE management of global mining giant Rio Tinto is undergoing wholesale changes with CEO JS Jacques and other executives stepping down following the destruction of the Juukan rock-shelters.

Rio Tinto made the announcement this morning, which will see Mr Jacques, iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury and corporate relations group executive Simone Niven also fall on their swords.

The culturally sensitive Juukan rock-shelters in the Western Australian Pilbara region were blown up by Rio Tinto on the weekend of May 23 and 24 this year.

The destruction of the sacred site, dating back more than 46,000 years was the subject of meetings by Rio Tinto's Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management.

It has been reported that by blowing up the rock-shelters, Rio Tinto gained access to an estimated $135 million worth of high-grade iron ore.

It is unknown how these executive management changes will impact on Rio Tinto's Gladstone interests.

environment mining rio tinto ceo
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breached COVID restrictions, arrested after abusing police

        Premium Content Man breached COVID restrictions, arrested after abusing...

        News A CHINCHILLA man was arrested at the BP after hurling abuse at officers, calling them ‘dog c—ts’, during peak COVID-19 restrictions.

        Charleville dad’s unprovoked attack left man unable to walk

        Premium Content Charleville dad’s unprovoked attack left man unable to walk

        News The attack was so vicious, the victim almost never walked again.

        Liquid gold heading for Chinchilla

        Premium Content Liquid gold heading for Chinchilla

        News A SYSTEM building near Chinchilla could result in showers across the Western Downs...

        LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Premium Content LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Council News Here are 46 complaints against councillors from five councils