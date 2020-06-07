RIE latest business to join CCCI community spirit challenge

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: RIE Group Chinchilla have paid forward ten coffees with the help of Bumble Bee Coffee Van as part of the CCCI Community Spirit Challenge.

ENTERING it’s nineth week, the Chinchilla Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) Community Spirit Challenge has already reached in excess of $5,000 contributed by the participating the CCCI members to supporting others in Chinchilla.

RIE Group in Chinchilla are the latest business to get involved, lending a helping the Community in what has been such as tough time for many.

The companies finance manager Elena Short it was important for them to get involved.

“We wanted to support the local community through the CCCI community spirit challenge,” she said.

“Our management team put our heads together to think of something different to do so we decided to select one business a month while the CCCI are running the challenge and pay forward to members of the community.”

They started off this week by purchasing ten coffees for the community with the help of Bumble Bee Coffee Coffee Van.

RIE joins five other local businesses in the campaign, all helping in their different ways.

Base Chinchilla are donating 100 meals a week to Meals on Wheels and the Chinchilla Community Centre to help out those in need.

Reids Refrigeration & Airconditioning Chinchilla are helping local seniors stay safe and warm during the winter period by offering those 60+ years of age a 30% discount on servicing of air conditioners and a 10% discount on new installations.

“At Reids, with our 25 years in business here, we have always made the elderly a priority, especially in extreme heat, and cold,” Mr Reid said.

“This year is no exception, especially with COVID-19 and the flu season not far away.

“Sometimes through our work, we find the elderly can also get confused with how to work their air conditioners.

“It can be as simple as a remote or wall control issue, so we’re happy to help.”

McDonalds Chinchilla, MFE PTY LTD, ENZED Surat Basin are all awarding vouchers to their staff on a weekly basis that can only be spent in Chinchilla ensuring all the spending for these goes back into the local economy.

“Each week, we are purchasing a $50 voucher from a local business severely impacted by the current crisis and awarding it to an employee who has held up the values of our business,” MFE Manager Louise McMahon said.

The Pump House have taken the voucher idea to a whole new level by purchasing vouchers and donating them to another local business doubling the number of businesses who benefit from their support.

The challenge is still going and it’s not too late for other local businesses to get involved.