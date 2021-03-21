Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021 taabinga crash taabinga crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resources Council praises new Western Downs gas development

        Premium Content Resources Council praises new Western Downs gas development

        News The Queensland Resources Council has praised a new Western Downs gas project as being vital to the state economy’s recovery and boosting the domestic supply market.

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom

        Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        Premium Content Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        News A Dalby man has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of...