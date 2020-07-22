Menu
RIDE IN PEACE: Partner’s touching tribute to lost love

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
22nd Jul 2020 7:08 AM
The only thing Trent Bellert loved more than bikes and cars was his family, but his tragic death means they have been left with a gaping hole in their hearts no engines could fill.

The Kirwan man, originally from Childers, was killed on Saturday morning when his van hit a kangaroo and veered off the Ring Road.

He left behind three children, aged 20, 18 and 16 years old, and a loving partner, but his legacy will live on through the mark he left on the motoring community.

Brother, Paul Bellert said Trent lived his life "to the max" and was into anything with wheels.

The brothers, including other sibling Bradley, grew up in Childers before Trent headed to Bundaberg.

Trent Bellert, 40, has been remembered as a well-respected member of the motoring community.
He moved to Townsville almost 20 years ago and met his partner, Donna Bretzke about two years ago.

Ms Bretzke said Trent was "honest to the bone" and despite their differences, they were on the same path.

"He would never lie to you … a very reliable mate. I knew what I was getting in for," she said.

Trent had been working in sales at Cheapa Auto Spares for seven years before his death.

His boss, Phil Thompson said Trent's work crew was still in shock to lose a "great asset" to their team.

"He was very respected in our team … a very straight forward guy who will be greatly missed," Mr Thompson said.

Police said Trent was on his way to Proserpine when he hit a kangaroo about 3.30am Saturday morning.

Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle accident at the William Condon Bridge on the Ring Road, Condon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Ms Bretzke was meant to meet him there, but when she arrived he was nowhere to be seen.

His family and friends spent several hours looking for him, and finally came across the car about 1.30pm.

"I'm still in shock … nothing can describe that," Ms Bretzke said.

Trent was a part of multiple motoring clubs, including Townsville Sports Bikes, who said he was a "well-respected" member of their group and would be dearly missed.

"His new-found passion was for the racetrack and that was what he was focused on," Ms Bretzke said.

Paul said bikes were the love of Trent's life, but his family came first.

A memorial ride will be held in Trent's honour on August 2 and a funeral service will go ahead at Woongarra Crematorium and Memorial Gardens the next day.

Originally published as RIDE IN PEACE: Partner's touching tribute to lost love

