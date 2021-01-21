Football agent caught in suicide mum controversy

A former AFL great has been filmed teasing two women on a Melbourne tram.

Ricky Nixon, a former high profile player's agent, was filmed on Tuesday yelling at a woman grieving the suicide of her son until she burst into tears.

In a separate incident, a woman called Nixon "racist" after he called her "Asian" and said viruses "seem to come from overseas".

News.com.au has contacted Nixon for a comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

Melissa Huynh, Nixon's fiance, defended the former AFL star in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"Ricky is NOT a racist far from it. I just saw this footage. He is asking her not to film him. He doesn't want to be filmed. Anyone would be upset by that," Ms Huynh said.

"Ricky does a lot of work with raising money for cancer victims and has a big heart. He is caring and loving so to hear this really upsets me."

Nixon had altercations with two women on a Melbourne tram on Tuesday, reducing one to tears.

Another woman accused him of being racist.

In video shared online, Nixon can be seen swaying on the 48 Tram heading away from the Melbourne CBD, as he argues with a distressed mother.

"I lost my son to suicide two weeks ago," the woman on the tram told Nixon.

"Oh really," Nixon, who wasn't wearing a face mask said. "Well that has nothing to do with COVID-19. Nothing."

The woman then bursts into tears and tells Nixon to "go away" as she walks away from him on the tram.

"Doesn't have a lot to do with COVID-19. It might have had a lot to do with you."

As the woman's cries can still be heard from the tram, Nixon continued to make comments to her. One woman on the tram then told Nixon to "shut up" while another said it was "not the time mate".

Nixon then got into another discussion on the tram with a woman of Asian descent.

The woman called Nixon a "racist".

"Why am I a racist," Nixon asked.

Nixon previously enjoyed life as one of the most high profile AFL players’ agents. Picture: David Geraghty, The Australian.

"You know exactly what you said, it was inappropriate." she replied.

"I said you were Asian," Nixon replied. "If you aren't, I apologise."

"These viruses coming into the country seem to come from overseas," he added.

"So because I've got an Asian appearance I must have come here on a plane and brought COVID here," she asked.

Yarra Trams said in a tweet they were "concerned" about the incident. The operator encouraged those present to lodge a formal complaint.

Nixon previously enjoyed a life as one of the most high AFL talent agents in the country. He ran the Flying Start agency and was well known for helping his clients recover from scandal.

But Nixon came undone when news surfaced that he'd had an inappropriate association with a schoolgirl, then aged 17, in 2011.

Kimberley Duthie, the St Kilda schoolgirl, claimed Nixon had visited her multiple times and given her alcohol. She said they'd been in a relationship.

Ms Duthie also leaked nude photos of multiple players, and a photo of Nixon in his underwear.

Nixon lost his business and his marriage fell apart, and he was later deregistered by the AFL for two years.

Earlier this week, Ms Duthie revealed she was planning to release a tell-all book about her experience and had been "overwhelmed" by the response.

Nixon appeared to respond to the news in a social media post, writing in a caption on Instagram on Tuesday: "Thinking of writing a BOOK on how happy I am with all money going to Kids with Cancer.

"At least I know what's WRITE from PONG."

