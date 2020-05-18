Menu
Ricky Gervais demands extreme celeb ban

by Stephanie Soteriou
18th May 2020

 

Ricky Gervais has called for celebrities to be banned from the UK's New Years Honours list - and replace with health worker heroes.

The 56-year-old star also laid into fashion designers and beauty gurus - claiming that they are not worthy of the prestige.

Speaking in a new interview, the comic said: "I never want anyone to complain about the NHS again, or nurses or doctors or anyone on the front line.

Ricky Gervais has not held back in his latest rant.
"We've got to remember we clapped for them and that should always be there.

"The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to those people."

Ricky continued to the Christian O'Connell radio show: "Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara.

"I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion. What are you talking about, services to fashion?

"Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDS."

Ricky has been incredibly vocal in his support for the NHS in recent weeks, previously lashing out at celebs like Sam Smith for "moaning in their mansions" while frontline workers die as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gervais has had about enough of celebrity privilege.
He told The Sun last month: "These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly.

"But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool.

"And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Ricky Gervais demands extreme celeb ban



