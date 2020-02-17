RFS firey sacked after rant against PM

The RFS firefighter whose rant against Prime Minister Scott Morrison went viral has revealed he was sacked following his outburst.

Paul Parker, whose heated remarks landed him a never-ending tab at his local pub, said he was stood down for his "allegations and foul language" against Mr Morrison.

In early January, Mr Parker slammed the prime minister for inadequately supporting volunteer firefighters.

"Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to go and get f---ed from Nelligen. We really enjoy doing this shit, f---head," he said at the time, referring to his hometown in the message.

Paul Parker and his wife Tanya on The Project

Appearing on The Project alongside his wife Tanya, Mr Parker was asked whether he was taken off duties due to exhaustion.

But the volunteer firefighter claimed that was not the case.

"The message I got was about time you brought the truck back because we were about to send the police to go look for you. And then there were further comments with gestures and arm movements saying that I'm finished. It's all over," he told The Project.

Another captain from another brigade within Batemans Bay came out and I asked him the question, I said: 'What's going on?' He said: 'You're finished because of your allegations and foul language against the PM of the country while representing the RFS'.

"Didn't know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can."

News Corp has contacted the RFS for comment.

Mr Parker became an Australian hero after he slammed the prime minister for inadequately supporting volunteer firefighters. Picture: 7 News

Mr Parker conceded we was "not a political person at all", but explained Mr Morrison's comments over whether or not the firefighters should be paid had "fired [him] up".

"And his direct comment that we enjoy doing the job. Well, as I said, ScoMo, we don't enjoy doing this shit. It p---ed me off.

And he had another message for Scott Morrison too.

"ScoMo, when are you going to start fessing up and doing what you say you're doing in parliament?," Mr Parker said on live TV.

"Nothing ever comes out of parliament that's any good. Come and have a look at what the people have really gone through. And people are seriously affected and it's going to take years for people to get over this (the bushfires), if they get over it at all."

On Saturday, it emerged that a GoFundMe page had been set up by Mr Parkers neighbours in a bid to help him rebuild his house which had been damaged by the fires.

"Paul hasn't been able to work, and therefore has not generated an income, due to his volunteering with the Rural Fire Service," the page read.

"Please help donate to Paul, so that he can rebuild his own life whilst still protecting the community that he loves."

More than $2000 of a $5000 target has been raised so far.