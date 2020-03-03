NRL player Josh Reynolds is hoping to get a good result for his Caringbah South investment property. Picture: Brett Costello

NRL player Josh Reynolds is hoping to get a good result for his Caringbah South investment property. Picture: Brett Costello

WESTS Tigers NRL star Josh Reynolds, hoping to put the turmoil of the past few months behind him, is again attempting to sell his Caringbah South ­duplex investment.

It was part of a contemporary building project with his ­former Bulldogs teammate Michael Lichaa.

The duo paid $1.5 million for a 710sq m development site that has Port Hacking water views.

Lichaa sold his four-bedroom home with pool for $1.75 million in 2018, but Reynolds, at the same time, did not find a buyer for his four-bedroom, three-bathroom offering.

Cronulla Real Estate's Reno Santaguida now has the tenanted offering with a $1.6 million guide.

It's along the street from another project Lichaa and Reynolds recently completed after their three-man ­investment syndicate paid $2.5 million in 2017 for a four-bedroom knockdown on 1310sqm.

The property has a $1.6 million price guide.

They have built four townhouses, which are days away from strata registration.

Just the one has been offered for sale, with ­Reynolds seeming likely to add his townhouse to his ­extensive property portfolio.

As he app­roaches the start of the NRL season, Reynolds this week expressed hopes of moving on from the allegations of domestic violence made by former girlfriend Arabella Del Busso following alleged incidents at the duplex.

"While I'm relieved, I ­believe the charges against me should never have been brought, I was always an innocent man and I'm happy the legal system has proved this," Reynolds told Channel 9 this week.

"I'm relieved with the fact that I can now get on with my life and move forward."

Originally published as Reynolds hoping to offload Shire investment