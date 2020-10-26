Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who shared intimate images of an ex-partner will spend the next month behind bars. Picture: Channel 4
A man who shared intimate images of an ex-partner will spend the next month behind bars. Picture: Channel 4
Crime

Revenge porn lands CQ man in jail

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
26th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man will spend the next month behind bars after he distributed intimate images of an ex-partner to another person.

The man aged 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been in a long-term relationship which ended more than two years ago, where he had been sent or taken multiple images of the victim of a sexual nature.

On an unknown date the man sent six images to another man on Snapchat who was a co-worker of the victim.

The witness told the victim what happened and the victim asked the witness to forward the images which she recognised from when she had been dating the man.

The victim provided a statement to police in September last year and said the offence had caused her distress.

The man was picked up on May 14 this year but declined to be interviewed.

The prosecution described the offence as "serious" and noted the man was on a suspended sentence from a higher court at the time.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the father of two, "simply can't explain his behaviour".

"There wasn't any recent animosity," Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said this made the offence worse.

Ms Ditchfield said the images were now completely gone and the man had no access to them.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to distributing intimate images.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment with a parole release on November 22.

Read more court:

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

Gladstone man spear-tackled his partner

Gladstone man's 'out of character' offence

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court revenge porn
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        Premium Content Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

        News POLICE have been called to a Chinchilla address to deal with a man known to a resident, who’s allegedly trying to break into their home.

        FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        Premium Content FREE EVENT: Regional Artists’ Exhibition opening night

        News LOCALS are being encouraged to step out and relish in the region’s most creative...

        Fun in the sun: Western Downs pool parties back on!

        Premium Content Fun in the sun: Western Downs pool parties back on!

        News COUNCIL has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a fun way to cool down, bringing back...

        Council throws support behind local jobs

        Premium Content Council throws support behind local jobs

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council is offering a one-stop-shop for employers and...