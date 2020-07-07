REVEALED: Winners of online singing competition announced

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has announced the winners of this year’s Groovin’ from the Garage initiative.

The competition was open to professional and aspiring musicians from around the region who wanted to submit an original song.

There were 13 finalists who were featured on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page and each received a $100 cash prize.

Council announced the three winners on June 29:

1st place - Ben Slater

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June. Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

The groovy guitar song So Long, July won the Drillham teen the 1st prize of the competition.

I was shocked to find out I was a finalist, so you can imagine how unbelievable to actually win the comp,” he said.

“Up against all those talented local artists I thought I’d never have a chance.”

Having won the competition has motivated Mr Slater to spawn some more ideas for his music in the future.

“The obstacles that you have to overcome, especially here and especially now, can seem daunting.

“But you’ll always have a community that will support you through them.”

He is hoping to perform and release more music in the future.

His prize was a $500 voucher.

Ben Slater and councillor Kaye Maguire

2nd place - Olivia Gilmour

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June. Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Monday, 8 June 2020

Going to boarding school all the way in Yeppoon has been alienating at times for the 15 year old Miles girl, but it led to the inspiration for her song Trapped which has scored Miss Gilmour 2nd place in the competition.

“I was pretty glad because I entered it just for a bit of fun and I was pretty stoked when it came around to be something,” she said.

“It was a pretty big achievement for me.”

Coming 2nd place has inspired her to keep performing in front of other audiences.

“I’ve already had other songs that I had written and kind of inspired me to perform them a bit more in front of audiences.”

People from around Miles and surrounds have come up to her to congratulate her.

Her prize was valued at $300.

3rd place - Kadi Lillis

Her song One Day Closer to Rain was the first time she wanted to showcase her talents to the community.

She mused about the struggles facing regional communities during the droughts and was thrilled to hear that she made it to 3rd place.

“I just feel really privileged to have the experience to put my music out there,” Miss Lillis said.

“I had a few messages of people saying they really appreciated people thinking about the little guys out here.”

She has since received messages from people in Western Australia saying how much her music means to them.

“Some people have definitely felt that what I’m portraying is real and for them.”

This has been a boost of motivation for Miss Lillis, who would love to play at the Gympie Music Muster one day.

“If there’s somewhere I would like to play it’d be the main stage at the Gympie muster.”

Her prize was an extra $100.