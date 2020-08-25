REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

POSTPONED: Council has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool Masterplan was postponed. Pic: Supplied

THE Western Downs Regional Council was set to meet community members this week, Thursday August 20, to discuss their plans for the multi-million-dollar upgrade to the Tara Swimming Pool - although council was forced to cancel the event.

A Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said the consultation session that was set to be held on Thursday, August 20 at the Tara Pool had to be cancelled as, "the company engaged to facilitate these sessions has withdrawn their offer of services".

"Council had planned to run information sessions on 27 August for members of the community to provide their feedback with regard to the future plans for the Tara Pool precinct," she said.

"Council will advise the community when new sessions have been scheduled."

Controversy ignited earlier this year when the council announced plans for a $3 million upgrade to the Tara Swimming Pool, which would include shortening the length from 50m to 25m.

The plans angered many community members across the district who felt the reduced size of the pool would be detrimental to the community's sporting events and local economy.

A petition was launched online on July 21, which has garnered 2,414 signatures in the hopes of convincing the Western Downs Regional Council to reconsider its plans to shortern the pool.

In a post on social media, president of the Tara Swim Club David Gunther said he was under the understanding council has begun looking at potential alternatives.

"We understand they made a decision at a council meeting to investigate the engineering and financial feasibility of various options including replacing the existing pool with a new 50m or 25m pool and also repairing the pool current pool," Mr Gunther said.

"We would like to thank all the community for their support and look forward to working with council in the future for the best outcome for both Tara & District residents and the Council."