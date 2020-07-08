Menu
DEBT: A Western Downs town has a whopping $3 million in outstanding fines Pic: Supplied
REVEALED: Western Downs Town with highest SPER debt

Peta McEachern
8th Jul 2020 1:25 PM
WESTERN Downs residents owe millions of dollars in outstanding fines.

The State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) is a government agency that collects and enforces unpaid fines such as infringement notices, court-ordered monetary penalties, offender debt recovery orders and offender levies.

The Western Downs town with the highest SPER debt is Dalby, with its residents racking up a massive $3,189,000 in outstanding debt, which is comprised of 9628 individual debts from 1332 debtors.

The second town with the higher SPER debt is Chinchilla at $1,841,000 which is made up of 5,467 debts, from 705 debtors.

Here are the following outstanding debt amounts from towns across the district:

  • Oakey: $1,429,000
  • Tara: $888,000
  • Miles: $461,000
  • Jandowae: $186,000
  • Wandoan: 81,000
  • Condamine: $46,000
  • Bell: $31,000
  • Warra: $27,000

Last month the Courier Mail revealed SPER debts were being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on individual towns and regions SPER debts, click here.

