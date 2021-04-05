Menu
IN THE BILLIONS: Queensland's Valuer-General said around 261,000 landowners were issued with new land valuations, which come into effect from June 30, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner
Property

REVEALED: Western Downs land valued at more than $4 billion

Sam Turner
5th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Data released by Queensland’s valuer general has revealed land values in the Western Downs has increased by 21.6 per cent since its last evaluation in 2019, equating to more than $4 billion.

Around 261,000 landowners were issued with new land valuations on March 31, which come into effect from June 30.

“Queensland’s property market has been influenced by a variety of factors with increases in land value in a number of regional areas during the period these land valuations took place,” the Valuer-General said.

“In the past 12 months, Queensland has seen significant increases in values for grazing and broadacre farming properties despite large areas of the state remaining drought declared.

“As with previous years, confidence remains in Queensland’s rural sector with continued strength in beef and commodity prices and historically low interest rates, leading to a high volume of sales across the state.”

The 25 areas include Balonne, Banana, Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Bulloo, Burdekin, Central Highlands, Charters Towers, Cook, Diamantina, Gladstone, Gympie, Isaac, Longreach, Maranoa, Murweh, Paroo, Quilpie, Somerset, Southern Downs, Tablelands, Toowoomba, Western Downs and Whitsunday.

Land valuations were released for 17,760 properties, with a total value of $4,403,967,344 in the Western Downs Regional Council area.

Primary production property had the lion’s share of value, equating to $3,472,384,000, followed by rural residential on $334,573,040 with residential land close behind on $328,467,670.

Rural land values have increased moderately except for around Wandoan where there have been significant increases, due to the strength in beef commodity prices, as well as a low interest rate environment.

Residential land values in the townships of Dalby and Miles have generally remained unchanged, with moderate increases in Chinchilla, and moderate reductions within the towns of Tara and Wandoan.

Commercial and industrial lands generally remain unchanged, except for some isolated changes along the Warrego Highway in Dalby.

valuer-general western downs land values western downs property market

