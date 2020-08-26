Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REVEALED: The Western Downs’ debt lies mainly in the beef, grain, grain and grazing, sheep/wool, and cotton industries.
REVEALED: The Western Downs’ debt lies mainly in the beef, grain, grain and grazing, sheep/wool, and cotton industries.
Rural

REVEALED: Western Downs farmers in $6 billion of rural debt

Meg Gannon
26th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FARMERS in the Western Downs and Central Highlands comprised nearly a third of debt in all of Queensland last year.

A rural debt survey developed by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority claimed Queensland farmers had amassed a total debt of $19.10 billion.

The Western Downs and Central Highlands takes up approximately 32.85 per cent of that total figure.

The report defines rural debt as “the total indebtedness of all farmers/rural enterprises throughout Queensland where the servicing of the rural debt relies primarily on rural generated income”.

The report estimated Queensland had 18,232 borrowers in 2019, and the average debt per borrower was about $1.05 million.

The debt proportion broken up by major industry presented the following figures:

– Beef: 55.89 per cent,

– Grain: 6.71 per cent,

– Grain/grazing: 6.29 per cent,

– Sugar: 5.8 per cent,

– Cotton: 5.78 per cent, and

– Others: 19.56 per cent

The Western Downs’ debt lies mainly in the beef, grain, grain and grazing, sheep/wool, and cotton industries.

The report identified that in most industries, “prolonged dry periods” accounted for the increases in accumulated debt.

With prices rising and not much rain falling, growth and cultivation has been halted, and many farmers have been forced to apply the breaks in their respective industries.

In the entire state, debt has risen by 10.75 per cent since 2017, where the total debt figure was $17.24 billion.

2019 queensland rural debt survey western downs farmers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases surge

        Premium Content Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases...

        Health VISITING capacities have been altered in Western Downs hospitals in light of the recent surge of coronavirus cases.

        Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

        Premium Content Why Western Downs has been blanketed in smoke

        News DALBY and Chinchilla residents can expect smoke to linger all week. FULL DETAILS:...

        One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        Premium Content One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest news on COVID-19 in state

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing