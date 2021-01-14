REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Young Citizen of the Year

WINNER: The Regional Young Citizen of the Year 2021, has been awarded to Jandowae local Karsten Duvel. Pic: Supplied

WINNER: The Regional Young Citizen of the Year 2021, has been awarded to Jandowae local Karsten Duvel. Pic: Supplied

An incredible asset to Dalby, future leader Karsten Duvel went above and beyond for his community during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring those most vulnerable stayed healthy and connected – all while completing a tumultuous senior year.

The high school graduate who created educational videos for senior citizens about how to stay connected online, said he was thrilled to be recognised for his contributions to the region.

“I was very surprised, I was just trying to give back to the community and do what anyone else would do,” Mr Duvel said.

“During the pandemic I noticed a lot of older people were getting upset about losing contact with their families so I thought it would be important to educate them about social media and give them a helping hand.

“Being in a small rural town like Dalby, it’s really important to have a big sense of community, it’s really important to give back while you can because there are plenty of opportunities here, and it is about showing appreciation for those opportunities.”

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the Jandowae local’s selfless commitment to the Dalby community was an inspiration to everyone.

“Despite his own challenges as a year 12 student in 2020, Karsten continued to work hard in the community and has made outstanding contributions to various initiatives,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“This year alone, Karsten has played an integral role in the Dalby Junior Chamber of Commerce by creating a series of videos to help people stay in touch online during the pandemic and was instrumental in delivering a school-based Relay for Life event, among a range of other community efforts.

“Karsten is a truly deserving recipient of this year’s prestigious Young Citizen of the Year Award, and I congratulate him for his efforts in the community.”

Mr Duvel is one of 17 individuals or groups to be recognised as part of this year’s Awards, which celebrate those going above and beyond to make the Western Downs an even better place to live and work.