REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Citizen of the Year announced

WINNER: Warra resident Marilyn Bidstrup has been named Regional Citizen of the Year as part of Western Downs Regional Council's Australia Day Awards 2021. Pic: Supplied

Aaward recipient Marilyn Bidstrup’s leadership and determination has been an incredible asset to her hometown, Warra, and the Western Downs region as a whole, so it came as no surprise that she nabbed the coveted, Citizen of the Year Australia Day Award for 2021.

Working tirelessly across multiple community groups, Mrs Bidstrup said she was honoured to receive the major award.

“Receiving a call from the Mayor to say I had received Citizen of the Year was a huge surprise,” Mrs Bidstrup said.

“We have a great community; we all pull together to make our community and the Western Downs a more vibrant area to live.”

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said he was delighted to honour one of the region’s most outstanding residents.

“The Australia Day Awards are the highest honour in the region and are designed to celebrate the special people in our region who really embody what it means to be a part of the Western Downs family,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“The prestigious title of Regional Citizen of the Year is awarded to someone who is an inspiration to their peers, has shown outstanding contribution to their community, and has demonstrated a high level of personal, academic or professional achievement.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said Mrs Bidstrup had shown unwavering commitment to the region through her devotion to the Warra Progress and Heritage Society, Chinchilla Uniting Church, Dalby Meals on Wheels – and many other organisations.

“She also instigated the “Thousand Step Walkway’ at Warra and ‘History of Agriculture in Warra District’, as well as playing a strong role in the local cotton industry,” he said.

Mrs Bidstrup is one of 17 individuals or groups to be recognised as part of this year’s Awards, which celebrate those going above and beyond to make the Western Downs an even better place to live and work.