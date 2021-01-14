REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients
The Western Downs Regional Council has announced the region’s most outstanding citizens who will be recognised for their amazing work in the community with an Australia Day Award.
Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh said it was phenomenal to recognise the outstanding people in the community.
“Our Australia Day Awards are our most prestigious accolades given to the residents who have gone above and beyond through the year,” Mayor McVeigh said.
“The past year has been particularly challenging for everyone, and it is incredible to see so many amazing people continue to serve our great community and excel in a range of areas.
“Our local awards are designed to celebrate the unsung achievers in our towns who are the lifeblood of our local communities and have made great contributions to our various community, sporting, and creative offerings.
“Each winner has a fascinating story to tell, and it’s important we recognise their outstanding achievements.
“It truly demonstrates the spirit of the Western Downs community and it’s an absolute honour to recognise those individuals and groups who have striven to make our region a better place to live and work in the past 12 months.”
Council received 49 nominations from every corner of the region, with 12 individuals and five groups receiving awards across six categories.
The categories include; Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Local Volunteer of the Year, Local Sports Award, Local Community Organisation Achievement Award, and Local Creative Arts Award.
Here’s the list of award recipients for 2021:
Regional Australia Day Awards
- Citizen of the Year - Marilyn Bidstrup
- Young Citizen of the Year - Karsten Duvel
Local Australia Day Award Recipients
-Local Volunteer of the Year
- Dalby and District - Cecil Woods
- Jandowae and District - Donna Woollett
- Miles and District - Edward Gibbons
- Tara and District - Linda Steinohrt
- Wandoan and District - Dinah Fraser
Local Sports Award
- Chinchilla and District - Breanna Collins
- Jandowae and District - Mitchell Hemmings
- Miles and District - Lachlan Moore
- Tara and District - Addison Clay
- Wandoan and District - Elli Zillman
Local Community Organisation Achievement Award
- Chinchilla and District - Chinchilla Netball Inc.
- Jandowae and District - Jandowae Squash Club
- Miles and District - Dogwood Motor Auto Group - Miles Motoring Enthusiast Club
- Tara and District - Tara Futures Group Inc.
Local Creative Arts Award
- Jandowae and District - Bell Theatre Group Inc.