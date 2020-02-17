REVEALED: Wedding hotspots on the Western Downs

ARE you looking to get married around the Western Downs in the near future?

The latest Queensland Government data reveals the regions hot spots for the big day.

While Dalby still proves to be the epicentre to have your big day on the Western Downs region, the 2019 wedding season saw a small decline in Dalby weddings.

In the past year there were 37 registered weddings, compared to 40 in 2018 and 2017.

The Chinchilla area has also proven to be a go-to area for the big day. The marriage rate in Chinchilla has seen a boom in, doubling it's total throughout the last three years.

2019 saw 21 registered marriages, 16 in 2018 and 10 in 2017.

Is there something in the water in that people are keeping to themselves?

Tamra White, the owner and creative director at Western Downs Weddings said that homegrown weddings are still the go to option.

"A lot of people are still opting for the marquee on a farm," she said.

"They choose to marry at home because it is that little bit more meaningful.

"It is also a huge cost saver if the parties choose that option.

"Jimbour house is probably our most repeated location for weddings if they do wish to use facilities.

"The Dalby event centre is also proving to be quite popular as well, we had a fair few there last year.

"Lately we have been really encouraging people to use the old halls that are in the region, there is a lack of knowledge about them and the cost to hire them is quite reasonable.

Starting the wedding planning business back in late 2017, Ms White has seen her fair share of the same weddings, time and time again.

"I am more than happy to say goodbye to hessian and lace," Ms White laughed.

"The rustic look has been done to death, in Australia I find that we do lag behind in current trends by about 12 months or so.

"The boho weddings are also a bit dated, we have a lot of requests for that style but it doesn't represent the person.

"If you were to meet that person 12 months before, there's not really anything boho or hippy about them.

"We really encourage people to ignore trends and be true to themselves, and we pride ourselves on being able to tailor every event to that specific party.

"We really don't wish for anybody to regret their wedding day down the track."