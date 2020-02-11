REVEALED: the southwest roads to be upgraded this month

Re-sealing works are happening on major roads around the southwest.

MAJOR highways around the southwest are set to be upgraded, with resealing works scheduled around the region throughout February and March.

Resealing is part of the ongoing maintenance, preserving the surface and improving roads’ reliability.

While works are going on, the Department of Transport and Main Roads advises drivers to slow down, and allow an extra 15 minutes for delays on their journeys.

The following roads will undergo works this month: