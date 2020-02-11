Menu
Re-sealing works are happening on major roads around the southwest.
News

REVEALED: the southwest roads to be upgraded this month

Jorja McDonnell
11th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
MAJOR highways around the southwest are set to be upgraded, with resealing works scheduled around the region throughout February and March.

Resealing is part of the ongoing maintenance, preserving the surface and improving roads’ reliability.

While works are going on, the Department of Transport and Main Roads advises drivers to slow down, and allow an extra 15 minutes for delays on their journeys.

The following roads will undergo works this month:

  • Warrego Highway: Miles to Roma
  • Carnarvon Highway: Mungindi to St George
  • Carnarvon Highway: St George to Surat
  • Carnarvon Highway: Roma to Injune
  • Wallumbilla South Rd
  • Carnarvon Highway Connection Rd
  • Balonne Highway: St George to Bollon
  • Jackson-Wandoan Rd
  • Roma-Taroom Rd
  • Mitchell-Forestvale Rd
