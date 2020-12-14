REVEALED: The most expensive homes sold in Dalby in 2020

SOLD: Here is a list of the some the most expensive homes sold in Dalby this year. Picture: Contributed

DURING a year impacted by coronavirus, Dalby saw hundreds of properties go under the hammer, gifting new homeowners life changing opportunities in the Western Downs.

The Dalby Herald has compiled a list of some of the most expensive homes sold in our area, highlighting the real estate market’s longevity and durability during what was an unprecedented time for our economy.

251 Warrego Hwy – $950,000

251 Old Warrego Hwy sold for $950,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Situated 8km from Dalby, this extensive property sold for a whopping $950,000, finalised on August 18 this year.

This huge property has the option to be continued as a feedlot operation, or could appeal to buyers searching for a lifestyle change.

251 Old Warrego Hwy sold for $950,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Featuring four bedrooms, an office, kitchen, and two bathrooms, this extensive home has everything one would need for divine rural living.

The house complex has an underground sprinkler system, three bay Colorbond garage, 700 head SCU feedlot licence, and 90 acres of cultivation country suited to growing forage and grain crops.

96 Owen St, Dalby – $575,000



96 Owen St sold for $575,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Sold for $575,000 on August 10, this classic style home was meticulously renovated with nothing left to the imagination, ready for new owners to enjoy the subtle luxuriousness of the Western Downs.

Encompassing four spacious bedrooms, office space, a kids study and retreat, the home also has two outdoor entertaining areas fit for a crowd.

Technology was a big part of this property, boasting a huge 15kw solar system, while owning a full irrigation system controlled by an iPhone app.

With stunning polished floors, an en suite with dual showers, and an abundance of storage, it’s no wonder this home was snapped up so quickly.

8 Gemini Court, Dalby – $565,000



8 Gemini Ct sold for $565,000. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

This stunning Dalby home went under the hammer for $565,000 on February 12 this year, guaranteeing quality living for its new lucky owners.

The unique design of this one storey property is packed full of visually impressive features, catering to any family of any age, and any size.

Some of the many features include polished hardwood floors, fully ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, a media room, a timber deck, and four bedrooms, making it the ideal family home in the country.

25 Ena St, Dalby – $560,000

25 Ena St sold for $560,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Built in 1998, this one storey home promotes simply stunning living, being snapped up for $560,000 on June 24.

This 3997m2 landscaped property close to the CBD allows for the whole family to enjoy the spacious country living the Western Downs provides.

Encompassing four bedrooms all with built in cupboards, ceiling fans, and air conditioning, the low maintenance brick home allows for easy living.

Inside contains an open plan living area, fully equipped kitchen, main bathroom, and three toilets for easy access for all family members.

Some of the added extras include a solar power system, new blinds, renovated bathrooms, and a fresh internal paint.

131 Seymours Rd – $510,000

131 Seymours Rd in Dalby sold for $510,000. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

Built in the 1950s, this stunning one storey home went for $510,000 on January 10, blowing its new owners away with a mix of modern and traditional styles.

The Dalby home has quality foundations, and a style that features the latest up to date fit outs, while still holding onto its individual charm.

It contains four large bedrooms, a stunning kitchen, polished floors, along with reverse cycle air conditioning.

The central lounge room has a fireplace with a wood storage box, a huge laundry, mudroom, a 24 panel solar system, and even a fire pit area for entertaining guests on a cold winter evening.

Sandalwood Ave East – $510,000

Sandalwood Ave East sold for $510,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Selling for a whopping $510,000 on February 24 this year, the new owner’s have stumbled upon a piece of real estate filled with potential.

Containing five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four car spaces, this 4,417m2 block is conveniently located outside of town, close to the Dalby Cecil Plains Rd, away from the highway, and only a 5 minute drive from the CBD.

51 Summer Ave, Dalby – $498,000

51 Summer Ave in Dalby sold for $498,000 Picture: CoreLogic

Originally built in the year 2000, this one storey delight sold for $498,000 on January 11, 2020.

This generous 3,995m2 block has a spacious dining room, large lounge room, impressive main bedroom with an en suite and walk in robe, and huge front and backyards.

A grand garden welcomes you home, accompanied by a working bore, as well as an outdoor, undercover spa, and a two bay concreted garage.

12 Connelly St, Dalby – $480,000

12 Connelly St sold for $480,000. Picture: CoreLogic

A near new home built on a 1012m2 block, a lucky family was able to snap up this prized Dalby home for $480,000 on January 30, 2020.

Its prime location close to schools, shops, and parks, this property offers convenience and relaxation all in one place.

A full screened deck is available from the living area, with a large island bench inside the kitchen.

Low maintenance gardens are combined with beautiful lawns, to create the perfect atmosphere which fits in with this quiet suburban home.

The property contains three bedrooms, a rumpus room, double garage, reverse cycle air conditioning, Crimsafe security cameras, and a 6kw solar system.

76 Hedge Rd – $480,000

76 Hedge Rd sold for $480,000. Picture: CoreLogic

Sold for $480,000 on February 5, this exclusive acreage property is a dream for any new homebuyer.

Containing five bedrooms with built in wardrobes, the number of rooms can be extended to seven if the media room and office are counted.

The master bedroom is filled with luxury fit ins, such as a walk in robe, an en suite, and a spa.

Ducted air conditioning fills the home during the scorching summer months in Dalby, with a huge covered rear deck available for afternoon drinks.

To top it off, there’s a dam at the rear of the block with a pump to irrigate the yard, as well as easy access to town and tank water.