REVEALED: The Chinchilla region’s top childcare educator

THE community of Miles has trusted Leanne Grimes with the development and care of their children for a decade at the Murilla Kindergarten, so it was no surprise parents turned up in droves to vote for her as the Chinchilla district's top childcare educator.

Babysitting since the age of 12, and working in childcare since the age of 16, Mrs Grimes said her favourite thing about working in childcare is helping kids realise their potential and watching them grow into their own unique person.

"Some of the kids I used to teach have had their own children, and now I'm teaching them - it's great," she said.

Excited and grateful to be chosen as the Chinchilla region's best childcare educator , Ms Grimes said she wanted to thank the community from the bottom of her heart.

"It means the world to me, thank you for all your love and support - and bring on whatever 2021 has in stall," she said.

Moving to Miles from the Gold Coast in 2010 with her husband and three children, the 44-year-old said it was one of the best decisions they made as a family.

"The community here is like no other, they are really supportive, everyone is wonderful."

Every day is a good day when you work with children, Mrs Grimes said they bring so much joy to daily life.

Mrs Grimes said it's the kind of job you can take home with you - in a good way.

"I went to a (students) dance concert on Saturday, she came up to me and asked me to go, and I promised her I'd make it," she said.

"It was adorable."

Going above and beyond, Mrs Grimes said the children, and their parents more often than not become friends.

"I have definitely made lifelong friend's… for me it's not just a job, it's about making meaningful bonds," she said.

"It really goes above and beyond arts and crafts."