REVEALED: The Chinchilla district school with most suspensions

ALTHOUGH the town has a significant lower population to its counterparts, Tara Shire State College has the highest rate of suspensions in the Western Downs.

Throughout the past five years, TSSC issued 814 suspensions, whereas the significantly bigger Dalby State High School had 812.

Overall, Queensland state schools had distributed 374,605 suspensions over five years, with an average of 385 suspensions being handed out each school day.

In total there were 359,983 short suspensions, 14,622 long suspensions, 8001 expulsions and 6144 cancelled enrolments.

Here’s how the Chinchilla district schools’ faired in comparison to the rest of the Western Downs:

Tara Shire State College - 814

Dalby State High School - 812

Chinchilla State High School - 575

Chinchilla State School - 358

Dalby State School - 298

Miles State High School - 204

Dalby South State School - 90

Miles State School - 83

Wandoan State School P- 54

Jandowae Prep-10 State School - 34

Bell State School - 13

Kaimkillenbun State School - 5

Kogan State School - 5

Meandarra State School - 3

Brigalow State School - 2

Hannaford State School - 1

The Gums State School - 1

Westmar State School - 1