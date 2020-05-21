YUMMY REVEAL: Sutton’s Farm shares their famous pie recipe

IN AN effort to entice visitors back to the Southern Downs, Sutton's Farm has revealed the secrets to creating their iconic apple pie.

On a Facebook live video with Tourism and Events Queensland, owner Ros Sutton broke down the tips and tricks to the creating the perfect winter comfort dish.

Ms Sutton said she had been inundated with enthusiasts looking to return for a slice once restrictions eased.

"It's been happening all the time," she said.

"I run the Instagram and always see comments like 'wish we could be there,' and 'when we can come we will'.

While the business was now seating 10 a time, Ms Sutton said she couldn't deny the effect coronavirus had already had on holiday trade.

"The whole coronavirus closure is hurting us," she said.

"We have a lot of domestic travel and international visitors who won't be coming anytime soon.

"We had to put off four staff members who had been with us years which was pretty upsetting."

So when the opportunity arose to support the unique delights of the Granite Belt and Southern Downs, Ms Sutton jumped at the chance.

"We need all the help we can get, and if I felt I could help promote the area, why not?" she said.

"We bought the property here and just love it. The scenery is simply beautiful and you can enjoy the natural environment as well as the fabulous businesses.

"There really is a diverse range of attractions."

Perhaps then, it's no surprise that the secret ingredient of Ms Sutton's classic apple pie is a touch of country care.

"An apple pie just has a good homely comfort feel to it," Ms Sutton said.

"I grew up in country and my mum made one every week of my life.

"It's a good honest country food made from fresh local produce. - there's nothing like it."

COUNTRY FEEL: Ros Sutton with her famous 22 apple pie at Suttons Juice Factory, Cidery and Shed Cafe. Picture: Tourism Queensland.

ROS' TOP TIPS TO RECREATING SUTTON'S APPLE PIE:

Avoid Granny Smiths

It may go against everything your grandmother taught you, but Ms Sutton said, a variety of apples could be used.

"From February through to May, I tend to use whatever apple is in season, "she said.

"People are really surprised (when I say I don't use Granny Smiths) because it's what we grew up with.

"But when we cook them up, they tend to go to mush."

Cook it al dente

NOT too firm, not too soft - that's the key to the apples.

"We cook them just enough," Ms Sutton said.

"We don't cook them too much, otherwise they will end up mushy."

She also sets some apples aside to mash, so the pie has a mix of mushy apple and pieces to fill up the pie.

Add in some lemon

DEPENDING on what type of apples you're using, complementary flavours are key.

"Early apples tend to be a little bit under-ripe and not as full of flavour," Ms Sutton said.

To fix that, she uses lemon rind and zest, and a dash of sugar and cinnamon to bring out the flavours.

Pre-make the pastry

Ms Sutton said a classic sweet shortcrust was perfect, and could be made in advance.

For an extra special treat, Ms Sutton also uses Sutton's apricot jam to spread around the inside base to prevent it becoming soggy.

- For the full rundown on baking these beauties, head to the Granite Belt Wine Country Facebook page or book in a visit to the cafe on (07) 4685 2464.