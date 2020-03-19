REVEALED: Sporting Clubs who are and aren’t continuing

REVEALED: Which sports are and aren’t continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

REVEALED: Which sports are and aren’t continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many local sporting events either have their seasons underway or gearing up to play for the first time this year.

However multiple competitions and sporting clubs have been forced to be postponed their season for at least six weeks as a way of helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's a list of the clubs that will be postponing their season due to the coronavirus:

Chinchilla Netball Association

The club informed all players, coaches, volunteers and spectators on Tuesday that due to the advice Netball Queensland their current season for all areas within the club will now be postponed until Monday, April 20.

These means that there will be a disruption to their current netball season for juniors, ladies and walking netball participants.

"However a consistent approach to protecting our netball community from the very challenging COVID-19 situation is of the highest importance," president Kimberley Lingard said.

"The season is not cancelled just postponed."

The club is encouraging everyone to keep a close eye on their Facebook page for updates as both the club and all Netball Queensland Clubs will be monitoring the situation daily.

Ms Lingard also said people could contact Chinchilla Netball Inc. with any questions or concerns and that anyone who is quarantined or contracts COVID-19 needs to inform the club straight away so they can ensure the netball community remain informed.

Football Chinchilla

Football Chinchilla announced to their members and supporters on Tuesday that Football Queensland has suspended all Football activities until April 14, 2020, across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, there will be no training or games until after Easter for the club.

Chinchilla Suns Football Club

The suns sign on day for the 2020 season scheduled for yesterday, however, didn't go ahead due to COVID-19.

All their training and games have been postponed until further with the date of recommencement still unclear.

Chinchilla junior and senior Bulldogs Rugby League Club

Following a directive issued by the Queensland Rugby League on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs have suspended all training and games until and including May 1, and will be following rules set by the Queensland Rugby League as the pandemic continues.

After announcing the suspension of all community leagues, QRL managing director Robert Moore said the current pandemic was 'unprecedented' for all football clubs, and it would not put players at undue risk.

"This public health emergency we're working through is unprecedented; and the health and safety of our participants is a priority, along with the welfare of Queensland communities," Moore said.

"The decision to put our Statewide Competitions, community leagues and representative programs on hold takes into account all the relevant information provided by the National Rugby League, public health authorities and the government.

"Ultimately, it is our responsibility to implement procedures that don't place players, volunteers, staff and other stakeholders at unnecessary risk."

Chinchilla River Rats

Following the announcement by Rugby Australia on Monday afternoon relating to COVID-19 and community rugby across Australia, Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) and therefore Downs Rugby Limited, has suspended all affiliated and sanctioned community including the River Rats Rugby competitions and training until Saturday, May 2 2020.

Chinchilla Archery

The club announced this morning it had decided to cancel all public shoots until further notice due to the complications created by the COVID-19.

Chinchilla Dance Studio

Like so many other organisations with "non-essential gatherings" due to the virus, Chinchilla Dance Studio have cancelled all their week eight classes (Wednesday 18 & Thursday, March 19) and will reassess the situation for the following next week.

"Miss Kristen and I are both disappointed with this, but the safety of our dancers and their families will always be our priority," dance teacher Asha Josland said.

Chinchilla Touch Association

Chinchilla Touch Club has today announced that they have decided to cancel the upcoming Mens, Ladies and Junior Touch season unil Mid July.

As such a close and supporting community the Club feels like it's the most appropriate action because the COVID-19 has had a major impact sporting clubs, carnivals and events across Queensland.

However, amid the pandemic, there are still some sporting clubs who are continuing to operate, so residents are still able to stay and healthy.

Here's a list of the sports you can currently either start or continue to participant in:

Southern Star Dance Chinchilla

Classes at this stage at Southern Star Dance will continue operating as usual for the next two weeks, and then the club will break for the school holidays, announcing the news of Facebook yesterday.

"We believe that in these uncertain times, it is important to maintain a sense of routine and normality, as much as possible and that our dance classes can provide children with a valuable escape from worry or apprehension," the post read.

"Our instructors are committed to providing your child with a fun, engaging, physical, after-school activity and we hope that the information sent out reassures you that the health and safety of your child are paramount.

"We will continue to monitor the advice of state and federal health authorities and update our action plan as necessary."

Xpression Dance Academy

Classes will continue as usual for the Xrpression Dance Academy with dance teacher Maggie Pyke choosing to run a school holiday program as well, so the dancing never stops.

"We have implemented new cleanliness routines within for students and parents," she said.

"We already had a strict sanitisation routine within the studio for equipment, and the space do not much will change for us."

Chinchilla Tennis Association

The Chinchilla Tennis club is up and running and is encouraging anyone who wants to give tennis a try to come down to the clubhouse on a Thursday night for their social tennis.

Chinchilla Squash Club

As a club, they have decided they will remain open.

"There is a lot of the common flu going around Chinchilla at the moment so if you're not feeling well, please do take a week off," coach Teneale Luckraft said.

"I think for us as a club just common sense hygiene rules will continue to apply, and people aren't comfortable shaking hands, that's all good they'll just let their opponent know."

Chinchilla Indoor Netball

Chinchilla indoor netball association is an independent association so therefore have decided to continue the season uninterrupted with the full support of all parties.

Aware of Netball Queensland's recent decision to postpone all competitions they said they aren't affected by this decision.

The club will implement the new expectations and procedures around hygiene and will continue until they feel that it is unsafe to do so.

Chinchilla Bowls Club

The club announced yesterday that the Association Mixed Pairs event scheduled for this weekend at Chinchilla Bowls Club would proceed unless the club has another function booked in where it will take numbers above the 100 person mark. However, this is to be confirmed.

Following Bowls Queensland, Chinchilla Bowls Club are suspending all State and District Sides.

Chinchilla Golf Club

The Chinchilla Golf Club has confirmed that the club is still open for social play and they are encouraging people to go down for a hit.