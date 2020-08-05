REVEALED: Spike in coronavirus testing across the Western Downs

TESTING: Darling Downs Health has seen a spike in residents and traveller’s getting tested for the virus.

SINCE Queensland began recording new coronavirus cases in late July, Darling Downs Health has seen a spike in residents and traveller's getting tested for the virus.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman said people are doing the right thing, and urge those with symptoms to stay home.

"We are continuing to see increasing numbers of people presenting for COVID-19 testing across the region, and we cannot thank everyone enough for doing the right thing," she said.

"So far, Pathology Queensland has processed a total of 11,479 COVID-19 tests requested by Darling Downs Health.

"Residents of the Darling Downs Health region and travellers have been very proactive by following public health advice and getting tested if they have any symptoms.

"We are urging you to immediately get tested if you have any symptoms and stay home while you wait for your result.

"If the result is positive, you will receive a call from a public health doctor or nurse who will tell you what to do next."

Over night Queensland recorded a new case, a 68-year-old woman who authorities are still investigating to determine how and when she was infected.

At the time of publication Queensland Health had recorded; 11 active cases, 1,088 cases in total, and six deaths.

Of those active cases, A 20-year-old man recently came under fire after it was revealed he skipped out on hotel quarantine, and headed home to Toowoomba - although police said they have 'no concerns' in regards to the man's movements.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever

•A cough

•Sore throat

•Runny nose

•Fatigue

•Shortness of breath

•Loss of taste or smell

For more information about testing sites, please visit www.health.qld.gov.au/darlingdowns or phone the Darling Downs Health COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 468.