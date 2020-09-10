Revealed: Seibold’s massive Broncos payout

Former Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has one-and-a-half million reasons to be content as he plans his next career move in rugby league.

Sport Confidential can reveal Seibold's severance package with the Broncos amounted to $1.5 million dollars after it became apparent the besieged Brisbane coach would not survive a post-season review to remain at Red Hill next year.

Seibold still had two full seasons on contract with the club for 2021-22, while the Broncos had an option in their favour for the 2023 season.

Speculation was rife Seibold received a payout of $2 million for his early departure, but that figure is inflated, with the Broncos board refusing to exceed the $1.5m mark in negotiations with the coach's management.

Anthony Seibold received a huge payout from the Broncos. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Since his official departure two weeks ago, Seibold has stayed in contact with the Broncos. He attended a netball game last week with new Broncos board member Vicki Wilson and was spotted driving into Red Hill headquarters on Wednesday.

Broncos halfback Brodie Croft said he was saddened by Seibold's sudden departure, particularly the shocking social-media attacks relating to rumours about his private life.

"I felt for Seibs," Croft said.

"He is a good coach and he has all the right philosophies and intentions and for whatever reason, it didn't work out with this group of players which is unfortunate.

"I felt for him and his family at the end with all the off-field stuff around his exit.

"The rumours about him were uncalled for, he was made out to be a monster by a lot of the public with those vile rumours going around which were just unfair.

"Seibs is a good person and a good bloke, but unfortunately things just didn't work out with this group of players at the Broncos."

HYBRID GAME STILL ALIVE

The Kangaroos-All Blacks hybrid game proposal remains on the table.

The COVID saga killed off any hope of a historic clash at Suncorp Stadium this year, but concept promoters are eyeing possible windows in May or October next year.

The NRL and New Zealand Rugby have each been offered $8 million to make the game happen.

Beauden Barrett and the All Blacks could still tackle the Kangaroos. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP

The concept, known as 'History', was on track for December 5 this year, but the delay around full capacities at stadiums due to the COVID saga prevented the 50,000 required at Suncorp Stadium to fund the trans-Tasman blockbuster.

But there remains an appetite for the contest. Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga is a huge fan and there are hopes the match can be inserted into the schedule after next year's NRL grand final.

The rugby league World Cup starts on October 23 next year, giving the parties a two or three-week window in which to stage a Kangaroos-All Blacks contest before Australia fly to England for the World Cup.

BURGER-FLIPPING BRONCOS

The battle for the Broncos CEO job has attracted people from all walks of life.

While brilliant NRL 360 host Ben Ikin is considered a strong contender to succeed Paul White, Sport Confidential can reveal a recruitment agency received more than 165 applications for the job.

Some of the applicants included forklift drivers, McDonald's workers and even a well-known Australia-based journalist.

Speculation that the journalist in question is News Corp's No.1 rugby league writer, the award-winning Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield, is sadly off the mark.

SUNSHINE COAST STORM

It's official - the Melbourne Storm have become Queensland's fourth NRL team and they have scored some big bucks in the process.

The Storm have increased their Queensland membership base by a massive 600 per cent since relocating to the Sunshine Coast.

Melbourne had about 500 Queensland-based members last season but that figure has now surpassed 3000 as they head towards an NRL premiership tilt.

The jump in Queensland support has helped the Storm crack 25,000 members for the first time.

Melbourne Storm have turned made the most of their move to the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Storm star Cameron Munster worked in the club's membership department when he first arrived in Melbourne and said the leap was significant.

"I still reminisce about the times I was in the membership department," Munster said.

"Back then we were lucky to have 10,000 fans. To get 25,000 is a massive achievement. Everyone is getting behind the Storm and we're very lucky.

"We're so thankful for Queensland having us up here, but we remember our fans (in Melbourne) and want to say thank you for them pledging.

"We're thinking about everyone in Melbourne. We want to make it a memorable year for them."

The Sunshine Coast link has also helped the club land a new six-figure sponsor following the demise of TigerAir.

Locally owned company Rockcote, one of Australia's largest manufacturers of cement render, has signed on with Storm until the end of 2022.

Rockcote will make its first appearance on the club's playing jersey in Sunday's clash with North Queensland Cowboys at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

ADELAIDE ORIGIN IN THE MIX

The NRL will make a final call next week on whether Adelaide Oval will host State of Origin on November 4, but South Australia remains hopeful of retaining the series opener.

Sports Confidential understands the South Australian government has already tipped in up to $2 million for Origin I, which is why the NRL is doing everything possible to ensure Queensland and NSW appear at Adelaide Oval this year.

The series opener at Adelaide Oval was originally scheduled for June 3 before the COVID crisis forced Origin to be pushed back until November. The SA government had agreed to outlay around $5 million to secure the event and the NRL is keen to reward them for their investment.

ASIATA EXITS COWBOYS

John Asiata's career at the Cowboys appears to be over.

John Asiata looks on his way out of the Cowboys. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The popular Asiata remains off-contract and has attracted interest from the Titans, Dragons and Wests Tigers.

His management has also offered the Cowboys' utilities services to the Broncos, who need some experience to help mentor their promising batch of young forwards.

Asiata was a member of the Cowboys' 2015 premiership-winning side but ultimately craves a starting spot in the No.13 jumper and he will not get that chance in Townsville with Jason Taumalolo having a mortgage on that spot.

Meanwhile, Asiata's teammate Gavin Cooper will make a call on his future at the Cowboys next week. The former Maroons Origin backrower is expected to retire.

FORAN FITS FOR BRONCOS

Kieran Foran's manager believes the off-contract playmaker would be a bargain buy for the Broncos.

Foran's agent Sam Ayoub also manages the affairs of Broncos duo Anthony Milford and Tom Dearden and he is adamant the former Manly premiership winner could bring some experience to Brisbane's halves.

Ayoub is keen to talk to the Broncos but the club is currently in recruitment limbo as they look to find a head coach to replace Anthony Seibold. That coach will want to have a say on the composition of the Broncos roster.

Kieran Foran could bring experience to the Broncos halves. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

"Kieran would be the perfect fit for the Broncos," Ayoub said. "He would be a great mentor to Tom Dearden and he would bring the best out of Anthony Milford, who would be great at fullback linking with Foran.

"I haven't offered him to the Broncos yet because they are sorting out their coaching and CEO situation first.

"Kieran would not rule out going to Brisbane, it would be an attractive option for him certainly. He is off-contract and if the Broncos are looking for some experience at the scrumbase, Foran is one guy available."

TITANIC BORDER HOP

Gold Coast Titans halfback Jamal Fogarty had to move interstate to adhere to the NRL's biosecurity "bubble".

Fogarty and partner Kahlia were living with their two daughters in Kahlia's family home in Tweed Heads, just over the Queensland-NSW border.

But Kahlia's grandfather also lives in the home and the NRL deemed Fogarty would have to vacate the house to keep playing this season.

Fogarty and his family moved across the border to the beautiful Kirra, but he hasn't been able to make the most of the beautiful beachfront apartment's location.

Jamal Fogarty in action for the Titans. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"At the moment we're in an apartment in Kirra because of the bubble but we actually live in Tweed with Kahlia's parents," Fogarty said.

"Because her Pop lives with us, and his age and health, we've had to relocate to an apartment in Kirra.

"It was nice at the start when we could get out but now it's just me that can't leave the apartment which is tough at times."

Fogarty makes an 80km round trip to the Titans' headquarters at Parkwood for training every day.

NEW NRL NAME

A Gold Coast Titans player has made a low-profile name change.

Titans winger Greg Leleisiuao is now going by the name Greg Marzhew.

Marzhew opted to change his name recently for family reasons.

He is yet to feature in the NRL, but the powerfully built winger is a player to watch out for in the future.

