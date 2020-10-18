Menu
SHADE FUNDING: Finn Horton (4) and Marley Neilson (4) being SunSmart. Picture: Jay Town
Community

REVEALED: Region’s high sunburn rate in kids prompts funding

Sam Turner
18th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
FUNDING has now become available for southwest not-for-profit organisations due to the area’s high average of childhood sunburn rates.

Statistics have revealed towns in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service area have recorded sunburn rates above Queensland’s average, prompting the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative for 2020-21.

Led by Queensland Government and Cancer Council Queensland, this initiative provides 80 per cent funding with a maximum of $2000 for portable shade and up to $30,000 for permanent shade for not-for-profit organisations that cater to children 0-18 years.
Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urges eligible schools, sporting clubs, childcare centres and community groups to apply for the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative.

“We’re proud to partner with Queensland Government to help provide shade and improve the sun safety of Queensland kids,” she said.
“Protecting your skin from the sun and other forms of UV exposure is important at any age, but sun protection is especially important during childhood and adolescence.
“Skin damage can occur in as little as 10 minutes if you’re outdoors without sun protection.

“Creating more shady spaces in settings where young Queenslanders spend a large portion of the day will help reduce their exposure and skin cancer risk.”
Applications for this round of the 2020-2021 SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative close at 5pm on November 9, 2020.

To apply, complete the online application form on the Cancer Council Queensland website here.

