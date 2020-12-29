REVEALED: Police crime data shows Dalby’s drug hot spots

WHERE IS YOUR STREET: Data released by the Queensland Police have revealed what streets recorded the highest amount of drug crime since 2018. Picture: File

Startling statistics released by the Queensland Police has indicated officers have issued up to 703 drug charges within Dalby in the last two years.

These can range from minor possession charges through to indictable offences such as producing and trafficking dangerous drugs.

Unsurprisingly, Dalby’s main street of Drayton had a whopping 79 drug charges laid since 2018, being the prime hotspot for drug related offences from December 2018 to December 2020.

Orpen St, Cunningham St and the Moonie Hwy followed behind with 31, 28, and 28 drug charges laid respectively, while Bagot St was trailed behind them on 27 charges.

July this year seemed to be the prime time for drug charges, with 56 offences detected within 31 days, the highest in a month during the last two years.

In the entire Dalby division, which encompasses some of its surrounding towns, there have been 1,561 drug charges laid in that two year period.

Up to 613 of those were charges of supplying drugs, while 366 charges were laid for possessing dangerous drugs, 13 for producing drugs, and 11 for trafficking drugs.

Top Dalby streets for drug crime:

Drayton St: 79

Orpen St: 31

Moonie Hwy: 28

Cunningham St: 28

Bagot St: 27

Patrick St: 27

Rayner St: 17

Charles St: 14

Matheson St: 11

Arthur St: 12

Etty St: 8

Falcon St: 7

Ford St: 5

Loam St: 5

Branch Creek Rd: 5

Scarlet St: 4