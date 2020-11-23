Menu
DEVELOPMENT APPLICATIONS: Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
DEVELOPMENT APPLICATIONS: Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
Business

REVEALED: Plans for a new fast food restaurant, servo in Dalby

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 3:30 PM
PLANS for a proposed service station, drive through fast food outlet, shops, and showroom in Dalby have been revealed.

Development application documents indicate a potential for business growth adjacent to Bunnings on Eton St and Drayton St (Warrego Hwy).

Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.

Submitted to Western Downs Regional Council (WDRC), an organisation seeks to develop a service station, a showroom likely to be complementary to service station, shops, and a food and drink outlet at 178 Drayton St.

It will include a designated refuelling area of three bowsers for six vehicles with a service station building, and a separate retail building comprising of a showroom tenancy and three shops.

Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.

It will provide 54 on-site car parks and 17 bicycle racks, with vehicle access to the site via the Eton Street roundabout and the exit-only highway access at the northern corner of the Drayton Street lot.

Traffic projections submitted as part of the application estimate the development will generate approximately 150 new vehicle movements during weekday peak hour periods, and 220 in the Saturday morning peak.

“The site benefits from a formed concrete footpath along both frontages, and a separate pedestrian access is located on each of the frontages, with line-marked formal pedestrian crossings provided throughout the internal carparking area,” the documents said.

“The development makes provision for substantial areas of landscaping along both frontages, adjacent buildings and throughout carparking areas.”

According to the application documents, their development supports the purpose of a major centre zone through a mix of business and centre activities.

“The high standard of design of the integrated development ensures a new centre that is readily accessible, and will form a vibrant focal point for the community and passing tourists, as well as improve the range and mix of services and facilities for the respective catchment,” they said.

Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.

“In this regard, the development will promote the efficient provision of services and will positively contribute to the quality of life, character and identity of the community at this prominent entry location.”

WDRC has returned the application to the submitting organisation for further changes to be made.

Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
Plans for a proposed development at 178 Drayton St, Dalby.
