Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COMING SOON: A new servo is on its way to the Western Downs.
COMING SOON: A new servo is on its way to the Western Downs.
News

REVEALED: New service station planned for Miles

Peta McEachern
29th Jul 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MILES residents may soon have the option of fuelling up at a new service station, Western Downs Regional Council documents have revealed.

At a council meeting in Miles on Wednesday, July 22, the councillors approved an Application Material Change of Use for lot 101, at 33 Old Cameby Rd to establish a service station.

The company looking to build the new service centre is TFA Project Group, a business responsible for developing more than 1000 servos throughout Australia and the Pacific.

The service station set for Miles could be a BP, Caltex, Shell, Coles Express, 7-Eleven, Freedom, Puma or Woolworths, as the companies are regular clients of TFA Project Group.

More to come...

land development miles community tfa project group western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News A staff member at Parklands Christian College has tested positive to coronavirus, closing the school, after she and another woman visited Melbourne and Sydney and are...

        LOCALS ONLY: Pub turning away travellers over COVID fears

        premium_icon LOCALS ONLY: Pub turning away travellers over COVID fears

        News A QUEENSLAND pub on the Western Downs has shut its doors to interstate travellers...

        Southwest pubs set to receive liquid gold delivery from XXXX

        premium_icon Southwest pubs set to receive liquid gold delivery from XXXX

        News Find out if your local will receive a free keg of XXXX

        JOBS BOOM: Council’s call for people to take southwest jobs

        premium_icon JOBS BOOM: Council’s call for people to take southwest jobs

        News DOZENS of jobs are up for grabs in Southwest Queensland as council puts call out...