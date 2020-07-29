REVEALED: New service station planned for Miles

COMING SOON: A new servo is on its way to the Western Downs.

MILES residents may soon have the option of fuelling up at a new service station, Western Downs Regional Council documents have revealed.

At a council meeting in Miles on Wednesday, July 22, the councillors approved an Application Material Change of Use for lot 101, at 33 Old Cameby Rd to establish a service station.

The company looking to build the new service centre is TFA Project Group, a business responsible for developing more than 1000 servos throughout Australia and the Pacific.

The service station set for Miles could be a BP, Caltex, Shell, Coles Express, 7-Eleven, Freedom, Puma or Woolworths, as the companies are regular clients of TFA Project Group.

