REVEALED: New plan to tackle Chinchilla’s crime

IN THE fight against crime that’s been striking fear into the hearts of residents, Chinchilla police will deploy a range of strategies to reduce crime, increase public safety and to target the root of repeat juvenile crime.

With more than 20 cars being stolen in Chinchilla in the first seven months of 2020, the need to address the scourge of youth crime was apparent according to police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine.

Sgt Irvine said it was only a matter of time before someone was hurt or killed as a result of stolen cars travelling at speed through the streets of the southwest town.

“We don’t want to see the day when someone is seriously injured or killed as a result of these actions - what a tragedy that would be for our community,” he said.

In a boost for a town that has cried out for more support to battle youth crime, sgt Irvine outlined one approach being implemented to reduce break ins and car thefts.

“In our fight to break the cycle of juvenile crime we are establishing a Community Advisory Group,” he said.

“This group will create a platform for community members to get involved and have a voice.

“Among the strategies, there will also be a key government organisations working together in an effort to break the cycle of offending.

“I am also leading work to develop a Direct Liaison Group, that will reach out to those families who have direct involvement with at risk families.

“This is a work in progress and will develop over time with input from the community.”

Sgt Irvine said the approach will be tailored on an individual basis, in the hopes to target the core issues that lead young offenders down the path of crime.

“The message we want to get across to the parents of at-risk children and in fact anyone with influence over them, is to implore them to stop their risk taking behaviours and provide workable alternatives to help steer them away from criminal activity,” he said.

Sgt Irvine said it’s important to remember everyone can make a difference in reducing crime, whether that be through their direct involvement or making sure their property is locked securely.

Southwest Region Detective Acting Inspector, Andy Kennedy said community members will have the opportunity to get involved.

“It is hoped that through the strategies mentioned, we will identify and provide opportunities to disengage offenders from the things that lead them astray,” he said.

“How it operates will be different for every individual, and a reason why we need the community input.”

Sgt Irvine said Chinchilla police have been proactive with patrols and are working closely with neighbouring towns to target criminal activity including young offenders.

“The real positive out of all this is, we all need to work together, and everyone can make a difference,” he said.