REVEALED: New development to go in at Mary’s pub site in Dalby

NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the night time view from Archibald St of the new development at 120 Cunningham St, Dalby. Picture: WDRC

PLANS for a proposed community hub at the site of the much loved Mary’s Commercial Hotel has been approved by council following its closure in 2018.

Western Downs Regional Council endorsed the concept design at their meeting on December 9, which had been developed by renowned Queensland architectural firm Blight Rayner.

Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh said it was fantastic to have a clear vision for the future of the site, following a thorough selection process.

“Council is absolutely delighted to approve the concept design provided by one of Australia’s most celebrated architectural firms, which will transform the space on Cunningham Street, and boost our region’s fantastic liveability,” he said.

“Earlier in the year we sought feedback from the community about what they’d like to see delivered in the space, with most of the feedback suggesting greenery, shade and shelter, an outdoor cinema, and a means to preserve the memory of Mary Barry.

“The concept design delivers on those suggestions while creating a spectacular public space which can be enjoyed during both day and night, activating the town centre and encouraging residents and visitors to come together and explore our great region.

Some of the key features include colourful flowered arbours connecting Cunningham and Archibald Streets, an outdoor digital screen for movies, digital art shows and other video content, main plaza for events, and spaces to encourage new local eateries and temporary food trucks.

“A spectacular light show will activate the space at night and work in with the digital artworks displayed on the screens,” Cr McVeigh said.

“This fantastic design will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Dalby, offering a space for people to meet and relax, participate in community events, and celebrate what it means to be a part of the Western Downs family.”

A stand-alone abstract replica of the Commercial Hotel’s famous bar will also be installed, with Ms Barry’s famous words ‘happy days luv’ inscribed.

Detailed designs will now be developed to ensure the project is shovel ready to seek funding from other levels of Government.

Blight Rayner architectural firm’s Michael Rayner is a Brisbane-based architect involved in various well-known Queensland projects including the Waltzing Matilda Centre and Age of Dinosaurs Museum at Winton, Flinders Street revitalisation in Townsville, and the Kurilpa Pedestrian Bridge in Brisbane.

