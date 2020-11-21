REVEALED: New ag machinery business in the Western Downs

THERE’S a new player in the agricultural machinery sector in Queensland, but the owners behind the exciting venture are familiar faces to farmers across Southern Queensland.

STAG Machinery Group is poised to assume responsibility for the Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby, previously operated by Wideland Ag.

This new business is the result of a partnership between St George Machinery Centre’s Craig Brimblecombe, and Ag Requirements owner Noel Baines in Gatton.

Both men have long standing and successful Case IH dealerships and are well-known to producers in the Lockyer Valley and Southern Queensland.

STAG Machinery Group will operate from new locations in Dalby and Toowoomba, and is in the final stages of preparing the branches for opening by December.

Mr Baines and Mr Brimblecombe have a long history in the ag machinery sector in Queensland, and are enthusiastic about expansion into the Dalby and Toowoomba areas.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to getting to know the farmers of these two important Queensland agricultural regions,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

“Customers can be confident we’ll not only meet their sales and service expectations, we’ll exceed them with the enthusiasm, knowledge and experience our teams bring to the table.”

This year’s harvest is promising to be the best since 2016, and while it’s a busy period for farmers, Mr Brimblecombe said they weren’t concerned about the Dalby and Toowoomba dealership changes impacting on their operations at such a crucial time.

“Although the timing of this venture is in the middle of harvest, during the transition we’ll be here for whatever customers require, and whenever they need it,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

“The opportunities are enormous and we look forward to introducing new and existing Case IH customers in these regions to our new business and everything we have to offer.

“We’re in this together with farmers, and what we’re promising is a business relationship that we can all benefit from,” Mr Baines added.

“We know this is a big change, but we have a long history in Southern Queensland and customers can be assured of our commitment to the Toowoomba and Dalby areas, and our support for the farming operations that underpin these regional economies.”

As they prepare for the opening, they said suitably experienced and qualified personnel wishing to join the team should contact Mr Brimblecombe on 0428 964 269 or Mr Baines on 0417 729 499 for information.

STAG Machinery Group is looking for sales, service, parts and administration staff for both sites.

