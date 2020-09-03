REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs.

THE Western Downs roads with the most number of serious crashes in the region has been revealed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A Department spokesman identified four roads that had the most number of crashes in the region.

“During 2019, there were 55 serious crashes (fatal and hospitalisation) in the Western Downs Region, resulting in 67 serious casualties,” he said.

“This is 17 (or 20.2%) less than the previous year and six (or 8.7%) less than the previous five-year average.

“An analysis of serious crashes over a five-year period between 2015 and 2019 shows there are some five-kilometre midblock road sections in the Western Downs Region Local Government Area with slightly higher serious crash history.”

The following roads have had the most crashes in the last 12 months:

– Drayton Street, Dalby (one fatality and six hospitalised casualties)

Under the Warrego Highway Upgrade Program (WHUP), the Dalby Eastern and Dalby Western Access Upgrades completed in late 2018 attracted $115 million of funding to improve safety and freight efficiency. These projects delivered a four-lane highway through Dalby, intersection upgrades and dedicated right-turn lanes at key intersections.

– Warrego Highway, Baking Board (two fatalities and four hospitalised casualties)

As part of the WHUP, the Warrego Highway at Baking Board was included in safety upgrades completed in late 2019. Improvements included resurfacing and widening the highway to accommodate wide centre-line treatments, widening the highway shoulder, and adding stopping places.

– Moonie Highway, Nandi (six hospitalised casualties)

Repair works on the Moonie Highway near Nandi were completed in May.

– Dalby – Cooyar Road, Irvingdale (one fatality and three hospitalised casualties)

Maintenance works to improve Dalby – Cooyar Road near Irvingdale are tentatively scheduled for 2020/21. The contract may be awarded before December and could be delivered as early as the first half of 2021. However, time frames are subject to changing network priorities.

The Department spokesman said most crashes were caused by “long lengths of driving at higher speeds, fatigue, red light running (in rural towns), mobile phone use and other inattention while driving.”

The crashes above were not classified as “black spots” despite the commonality of serious crashes.

“Any assessment of risk requires a more detailed investigation conducted by a road safety engineer or technical officer who is experienced in conducting road safety audits and crash analyses,” the spokesman said.

“We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to conditions.

All motorists need to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously: drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.”