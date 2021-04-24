Menu
FIND YOUR MONEY: LGIAsuper has encouraged Dalby and Tara residents to take stock of their super, after the Australian Taxation Office revealed that residents could reclaim more than $5 million in lost and unclaimed superannuation. Picture: Fiile
REVEALED: More than $5 million of missing super in Dalby

Sam Turner
24th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Dalby and Tara residents are being urged to take stock of their finances, with more than $5 million revealed to be sitting in lost super in their districts.

Queensland superannuation fund LGIAsuper has encouraged Dalby and Tara residents to investigate their funds, after the Australian Taxation Office revealed residents could reclaim more than $5,807,704 in lost and unclaimed super.

LGIAsuper chief executive officer Kate Farrar said she was pleased to see that the overall amount of lost and unclaimed super throughout Queensland had reduced in the past year, but found the amount of misplaced super within the region to be substantial.

“Checking your superannuation is not everyone’s top priority, especially for those a long way from retirement, but staying connected to your super is important for your future,” Ms Farrar said.

“If you have changed your name, contact details, or even your career you may have unintentionally lost track of some of your superannuation.

“Locating lost and unclaimed super is now more important than ever, so I encourage everyone to treat this as a check-in opportunity to take stock of your super.”

LGIAsuper will have specialists in Dalby and Tara during April to offer super health check appointments in person, by phone or via video call.

To book a 30-minute appointment, call 1800 444 396.

LGIAsuper also has a number of online tools to help find misplaced super here.

