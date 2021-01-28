REVEALED: Major $14 million redevelopment of MyALL107

BIG PLANS: A landmark destination is being delivered in the Western Downs, with Western Downs Regional Council unveiling the designs for a major redevelopment of MyALL107. Picture: WDRC

Designs have been revealed for the $14 million redevelopment of MyALL107, turning the precinct into a vibrant cultural hub in Dalby.

Western Downs Regional Council have partnered with the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF), announcing plans for the major upgrades on January 27.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said council had been working hard to prepare the site for construction, which has commenced with the early works in the car park area.

“This redevelopment is going to transform the current precinct into an iconic destination for the entire region, which will reinvigorate and modernise the facility and boost the region's cultural offerings,” Cr McVeigh said.

Designs for the proposed redevelopment of MyALL107 along Drayton St. Picture: WDRC

“It’s absolutely fantastic to unveil the designs for the redevelopment, which are about breathing new life into the popular precinct and creating a spectacular place for people to meet and enjoy.

Some of the key components include a brand-new landscaped area for events, upgraded cinema, upgraded library, new spaces for workshops and smaller events, and upgraded candy bar.

Cr McVeigh said the design would transform the old and tired building into something the region would be extremely proud of, but will mean the Dalby Library will be temporarily located during its construction.

“Council has endorsed the relocation of the Library to 69 Drayton Street (Findex Building) by May this year, which is where it will remain until project completion at the end of 2022. Community radio station 4DDD will also move to the Dalby Showgrounds,” he said.

“Due to the extent of the works and the nature of equipment required to operate the facility, the Dalby Cinema will be closed from March 2021 until works are complete.

“While this is inconvenient, there is no suitable alternative for this facility, and we look forward to reopening the cinema as part of the upgraded precinct in 2022.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the project will help to create jobs and build community spirit by giving residents more ways to learn and enjoy events at the cultural centre.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together and improving community services because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other – our $7,056,000 investment through the Building Better Regions Fund to upgrade to the cultural precinct reflects this,“ Mr Littleproud said.

“BBRF funded projects go a long way to improving services, events, facilities, creating jobs and securing our fair share in the bush.”

To find out more, contact council on 1300 268 624 or visit their site here.