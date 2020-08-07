REVEALED: Katter party candidate for Warrego shares plans for seat

REVEALED: KAP's candidate for the state seat of Warrego is Rick Gurnett.

CATTLE farmer Rick Gurnett believes he is the “antidote to turn things around” in the southwest, and has announced his intentions to run for the seat of Warrego on behalf of the Katter Party in the upcoming October election.

Mr Gurnett’s intention to run was announced by party leader Robbie Katter today.

Mr Gurnett said one of the first actions he would take would be to repeal the Vegetation Management Act 1999.

“The green ideology has progressed so far that farmers no longer have rights on how they operate their own farm,” he said.

“I am running for the seat of Warrego because I understand the problems we face as rural Queenslanders and I want to be the voice that stands up and creates real change.

“Repealing the Vegetation Management Act 1999 will be the first step in pushing for property rights for producers and restoring jobs in my region.

It would also be a great environmental outcome as there is no better person to manage the land than the producer who owns the land.”

Mr Katter said it was time to vote for parties who have a proven track record of standing up for rural Queensland.

“Rural Queenslanders are sick and tired of the major parties continually focusing all of their time, energy and resources for those who are on the coast in the South East of the state,” he said.

“We see it time and time again, so we are proud to be running a strong candidate to fight against the corporate giants.

“If elected, Rick will bring back rural development with his expertise and successful career in agriculture and small business and we will see real change in Warrego.”