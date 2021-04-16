Menu
JUST SPECTACULAR: Drivers travelling along Dalby Cooyar Road can witness a sea of yellow in Kaimkillenbun, thanks to some beautiful sunflowers. Picture: Sam Turner
Rural

REVEALED: Instagram-worthy sunflower fields in Western Downs

Sam Turner
16th Apr 2021 2:08 PM
Travellers driving north east of Dalby can treat themselves to fields awash with yellow, thanks to two glorious patches of sunflowers in bloom.

Located 25km from Dalby, hundreds of sunflowers in two separate fields have bloomed over the last several weeks, making for a picturesque Instagram post worthy of any influencer boasting thousands of loyal followers.

Beautiful sunflowers near Kaimkillenbun in the Western Downs. Picture: Sam Turner
Beautiful sunflowers near Kaimkillenbun in the Western Downs. Picture: Sam Turner

These beautiful specimens can be seen two minutes south of Kaimkillenbun along Dalby Cooyar Road in a large patch, or along Hillmead Road in Kaimkillenbun.

Sunflowers typically bloom between January and March, however can keep their gorgeous heads raised high for some time into April, depending on the weather.

Check out the elegant sunflowers in the gallery below:

kaimkillenbun sunflowers western downs agriculture western downs farming

