REVEALED: Instagram-worthy sunflower fields in Western Downs

JUST SPECTACULAR: Drivers travelling along Dalby Cooyar Road can witness a sea of yellow in Kaimkillenbun, thanks to some beautiful sunflowers. Picture: Sam Turner

Travellers driving north east of Dalby can treat themselves to fields awash with yellow, thanks to two glorious patches of sunflowers in bloom.

Located 25km from Dalby, hundreds of sunflowers in two separate fields have bloomed over the last several weeks, making for a picturesque Instagram post worthy of any influencer boasting thousands of loyal followers.

Beautiful sunflowers near Kaimkillenbun in the Western Downs. Picture: Sam Turner

These beautiful specimens can be seen two minutes south of Kaimkillenbun along Dalby Cooyar Road in a large patch, or along Hillmead Road in Kaimkillenbun.

Sunflowers typically bloom between January and March, however can keep their gorgeous heads raised high for some time into April, depending on the weather.

