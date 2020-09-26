Revealed: Hundreds of addresses in bushfire danger zone

Hundreds of homes have been singled out as being in bushfire danger zones as a fire ban, slapped on parts of southeast Queensland this week, is destined to be extended this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar above 30C today and tomorrow with dry wind conditions to continue prompting leading firefighters to express concerns about another Black Summer.

Regional areas south of Brisbane are in the fire line with fireys listing more than 15 street addresses at Greenbank, Jimboomba, Logan Village, Munruben, and Mount Cotton on their hotspot watch list.

Top of the list was Greenbank, where hundreds of new houses have been built bordering bush.

Queensland Rural Fire Service officer Peter Gurney said there were 297 houses in streets east of Spring Mountain Forest Park on the frontline.

A house in Greenbank was gutted by fire this week.

Bellbird Dr, Woodswallow Court, and Bushlark Place were warned.

Houses south of the Greenbank Military Range were also at risk including those in Amy Rd and properties south of the Springfield Arterial Rd.

Bush backing on to properties at Warbler Court in Greenbank was considered too close to fire hazards that Logan City Council conducted burn-offs in that area in May.

More than 360 houses in Jimboomba were also at risk with Clydesdale Rd, Mona Dr, Marks Rd and Macdonald Rd on the danger list.

Miller Rd and Buena Vista Dr at Jimboomba were in the fire line.

Nearly 200 properties at Logan Village in Buena Vista Dr and Miller Rd were also on the fire watch.

Another problem area was the emerging suburb of Munruben with 110 houses in Yellowstone Ct, Heathcote Ct, Richmond Ct and Kensington Dr in the line of fire.

If you live in Munruben, you are on a fire watch list.

Mr Gurney said this fire season was not as fierce as last year's, but fuel loads were high and recent winds had dried the region to a crisp.

He said Logan and the Rural Fire Brigade had joined forces to start backburning in the area as early as May after learning from last year not to leave it too late in the season.

"Our local brigades have done some small burn-offs but nothing major - but we have tried to do social engagements with residents because there are so many new houses in some areas.

"If there was a bushfire in Greenbank it would be considered dangerous on day with westerly winds of up to 40km an hour because there is the potential for fires to run into populated areas and houses to be lost."

The fire ban was in place until Sunday morning but it is expected to remain until next week.

