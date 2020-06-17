Revealed: How Queenslanders can cast their vote in state election

SOME electorates could go to a full postal vote at the looming October state election if there is a localised outbreak of coronavirus.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath today unveiled the Government's "statement of principles" for the upcoming election that will mean Queensland will have an "election period" rather than just an election day.

The plan will mean there will be more pre-poll locations, longer pre-poll hours and more pre-polling voting days in the two weeks leading up to October 31.

"That means every effort to provide a safe election day stand up vote, where Queenslanders can proudly attend their normal school or community hall to safely cast a ballot in person," Ms D'Ath said.

The Attorney-General said in extreme circumstances, such as a localised outbreak, the Electoral Commission of Queensland could deliver a total postal vote in some electorates.

Queensland will have an “election period” rather than just an election day for the state election in October.Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images



"We will be ensuring the ECQ has the capacity to accept telephone votes from vulnerable voters," she said.

"While Queensland has smashed the curve of COVID-19, we need to be vigilant and prepared for any eventuality.

"We will be providing the ECQ the resources to respond to an emergent public health risk."

Ahead of the council elections in March, the ECQ increased its polling hours and introduced a range of measures to prevent the spread of the virus - including encouraging voters to bring along their own pen.