REVEALED: How much money will be spent on 50 Downs projects

A NEW report has revealed billions of dollars will be spent finalising and constructing 50 projects currently in the pipeline for the Western Downs.

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise has released its latest findings in their Development Status Report for the Western Downs which identifies $6.91 billion of investment in development projects.

TSBE CEO Ali Davenport said the report provides an insight into the region’s upcoming major projects and helps attract investment to enhance the Western Downs’ robust economy.

“The Western Downs Development Status Report identifies over 50 projects that are underway or approved and it is very pleasing to see significant projects in the pipeline,” she said.

“These projects will continue to stimulate the local economy and provide local businesses with plenty of opportunities.”

With the Western Downs known as a major energy hub and aptly named ‘Energy Capital of Queensland’, it is no surprise the report includes a number of renewable energy projects generating almost $4 billion in the region, according to Ms Davenport.

“The largest renewable energy projects included in the report are the Western Downs Green Power Hub and the Wandoan South Solar Project which is currently under construction 50kms north of Miles,” she said.

“There are 25 solar and wind farm projects listed in the report.”

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said council was excited about the opportunities ahead.

“There’s enormous opportunity in our region, with ongoing strength in our economy’s major industries, and new investment potential in other areas such as tourism,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our prime location, environmental conditions, and access to key transport networks all contribute to our ability to harness new investment and build economic growth.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Council is committed to supporting our region and doing all we can to ensure we emerge stronger than ever, which is why we’re also delivering a massive $50 million Recovery Package to secure and create jobs across a variety of areas and deliver targeted relief to where it’s needed most.”

“We’re excited about the future of the Western Downs and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The Western Downs Development Status Report can be found on the TSBE website: https://www.tsbe.com.au/resources/tsbe-western-downs-development-status-report