Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Western Downs Regional Council members for the term 2020-2024.
Western Downs Regional Council members for the term 2020-2024.
News

REVEALED: How much councillors spent on their campaigns

Meg Gannon
13th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WESTERN Downs Regional councillors spent close to $25,000 on their election campaigns this year, according to new figures.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland revealed what 12 of the 18 candidates invested into their election campaigns in a bid to win a coveted spot on council at the March 28 Local Government election.

From accommodation to fuel to food to advertising, both current and new councillors splashed cash over the election period.

Of the data given, it was revealed newcomer Cr Kylie Bourne spent the most amount on her campaign, spending a total of $5832.46.

Cr Megan James came in second with a total spending of $4119.59, and unsuccessful candidate Glenn Shipway came in third with a total of $2638.44.

Unsuccessful mayoral candidate Glenn Strandquist spent just under half of what re-elected mayor Paul McVeigh spent on his successful campaign.

EXPENDITURE:

Paul McVeigh (incumbent): $1309.57

Andrew Smith (incumbent): unknown

Megan James (newcomer): $4119.59

Kylie Bourne (newcomer): $5832.46

Kaye Maguire (incumbent): $1907.52

Carolyn Tillman (incumbent): $623.70

George Moore (newcomer): unknown

Ian Rasmussen (incumbent): $1922.61

Peter Saxelby (incumbent): $1385.47

Glenn Shipway (unsuccessful): $2638.44

Glenn Strandquist (unsuccessful – mayoral): $875.27

Celeste Nelson (unsuccessful): $1129.11

Donna Ashurst (unsuccessful): $1386.18

Sam Condon (unsuccessful): unknown

Greg Olm (unsuccessful): $908.70

Mark Murphy (unsuccessful): unknown

Leigh-Anne Ryan (unsuccessful): unknown

Rohan May (unsuccessful): unknown

2020 local government elections western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

        premium_icon Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

        News POLICE have fined a driver for careless driving after he crashed his cattle truck, allowing numerous beasts to escape.

        Juvenile responsible for car theft, damaged vehicle

        premium_icon Juvenile responsible for car theft, damaged vehicle

        News THE juvenile has been dealt with after the vehicle was located damaged in St...

        CRIME WRAP: Man caught stealing from IGA

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Man caught stealing from IGA

        News THESE are the crimes that have occurred in Charleville over the past fortnight, as...

        The Aussie film Margot Robbie missed out on

        premium_icon The Aussie film Margot Robbie missed out on

        Celebrity Margot Robbie missed out on role in Tomorrow When The War Began