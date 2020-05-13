REVEALED: How much councillors spent on their campaigns

WESTERN Downs Regional councillors spent close to $25,000 on their election campaigns this year, according to new figures.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland revealed what 12 of the 18 candidates invested into their election campaigns in a bid to win a coveted spot on council at the March 28 Local Government election.

From accommodation to fuel to food to advertising, both current and new councillors splashed cash over the election period.

Of the data given, it was revealed newcomer Cr Kylie Bourne spent the most amount on her campaign, spending a total of $5832.46.

Cr Megan James came in second with a total spending of $4119.59, and unsuccessful candidate Glenn Shipway came in third with a total of $2638.44.

Unsuccessful mayoral candidate Glenn Strandquist spent just under half of what re-elected mayor Paul McVeigh spent on his successful campaign.

EXPENDITURE:

Paul McVeigh (incumbent): $1309.57

Andrew Smith (incumbent): unknown

Megan James (newcomer): $4119.59

Kylie Bourne (newcomer): $5832.46

Kaye Maguire (incumbent): $1907.52

Carolyn Tillman (incumbent): $623.70

George Moore (newcomer): unknown

Ian Rasmussen (incumbent): $1922.61

Peter Saxelby (incumbent): $1385.47

Glenn Shipway (unsuccessful): $2638.44

Glenn Strandquist (unsuccessful – mayoral): $875.27

Celeste Nelson (unsuccessful): $1129.11

Donna Ashurst (unsuccessful): $1386.18

Sam Condon (unsuccessful): unknown

Greg Olm (unsuccessful): $908.70

Mark Murphy (unsuccessful): unknown

Leigh-Anne Ryan (unsuccessful): unknown

Rohan May (unsuccessful): unknown