REVEALED: How many warnings council has issued over dangerous pets

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
20th May 2020 2:53 PM
THE Western Downs Regional Council has revealed the number of dangerous dogs across the region.

The data has been released days after a woman and her baby were victims of a dog attack at Wheeler Street in Chinchilla on May 16 that is now under investigation.

“Dangerous or aggressive dogs can create a serious safety risk in the community and council has zero tolerance for any such behaviour towards residents or other animals,” the spokeswoman said.

“Complaints about alleged dog attacks are prioritised by Council and each complaint is immediately investigated. There are strict regulations in place to manage dangerous or menacing dogs under the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

“If a dog is declared following a thorough investigation, dog owners are required to undertake a number of measures including ensuring the dog is kept in an appropriate enclosure, displaying signage at the property, and ensuring the dog is muzzled in public.”

Council has received fewer than two reports per week of dangerous animals on average.

The spokeswoman reported that this year:

  • 13 warnings have been issues
  • 7 dogs declared ‘menacing’
  • 2 dogs declared ‘dangerous’
  • 1 dog surrendered by owner to be euthanised

If you wish to report an incident regarding dangerous animals, call Western Downs Regional Council on 1300 COUNCIL (268 624).

