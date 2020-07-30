Menu
Police conducting border enforcement duties.
News

REVEALED: How many people from hotspots tried to enter southwest

Georgie Adams
30th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
MORE than 200 people were refused entry into Queensland this month by police manning two southwest Queensland border crossings.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group said since July 3, police have intercepted 141 vehicles at the Mungindi and Hebel border crossings.

“The border operation continues to be an effective measure in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“Since July 3, we have intercepted 141 vehicles containing 222 people from declared hotspots and prevented their access to Queensland.”

Yesterday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced as of 1am Saturday, August 1, people living in greater Sydney will no longer be allowed to enter Queensland as it’s now declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

Insp Vine said it’s hard to say whether police will see an influx of NSW travellers wanting to get into the state before Saturday.

“We have seen an increase of travellers over crossing the border over the last few weeks,” Insp Vine said.

“It is hard to say what the impact will be at the borders with the hotspot declarations but we will continue the excellent work that has been undertaken to date, to ensure community safety.

“The border vehicle check points at Hebel and Mungindi continue to operation 24/7 and are being supported by police from the Roma Patrol Group and also from the Taskforce Sierra Linnet ready reserve.”

He said overall, police had been very pleased with the level of compliance with drivers at the border.

