Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

More Stories

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News BALONNE Mayor has joined calls for Mungindi residents to be free to travel across the NSW border for essential shopping after the devastating town centre blaze.

        NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a full list of locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court, September 3.

        ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        Premium Content ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        News 'These stores are the lifeblood of the little town.'

        Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        Premium Content Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        News A POP-up office is coming to towns in the Darling Downs and Southwest to help sort...